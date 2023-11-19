Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2023 / 10:07 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November 15, 2019) pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 7,398 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
87367  19.11.2023 CET/CEST

