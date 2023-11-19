

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.11.2023 / 10:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November 15, 2019) pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 7,398 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

e) Date of the transaction

15/11/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

