DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059). Acquisition of 87,146 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis. ...

01/25/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.01.2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Thomas R.
Last name(s):
Stanton
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).
Acquisition of 87,146 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 USD
0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2023; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
