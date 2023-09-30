EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)30.09.2023
 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
78.688.130


Language:English
1738539  30.09.2023 CET/CEST

