EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.04.2024 / 18:23 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Adtran Holdings, Inc.

901 Explorer Boulevard

35806 Huntsville

United States

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.04.2024 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 79.116.535

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

