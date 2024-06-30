EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
30.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1936207 30.06.2024 CET/CEST