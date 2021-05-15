Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00738A1060

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADTRAN, Inc. : to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2, 2021

05/15/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will be presenting at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2, 2021.

ADTRAN representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and ADTRAN’s business.

ADTRAN will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast follow the link
https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/adtn/1942083

What: Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

When: June 2, 2021

Time: 9:10 AM ET

Where: Virtual Conference

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADTRAN, INC.
03:01pADTRAN, INC.  : to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom ..
BU
05/14ADTRAN  : Argus Research Upgrades ADTRAN to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $25
MT
05/10ADTRAN  : Broadband Forum Honors ADTRAN's Nick Hancock for Advancing Open SD-Acc..
BU
05/06ADTRAN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/06ADTRAN  : Earnings Flash (ADTN) ADTRAN Reports Q1 Revenue $127.5M, vs. Street Es..
MT
05/06ADTRAN  : Earnings Flash (ADTN) ADTRAN Reports Q1 EPS $0.13, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
05/06ADTRAN INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/06ADTRAN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ADTRAN, INC.  : Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quar..
BU
04/27ADTRAN  : PAC Fiber Selects ADTRAN's Combo PON to Harvest Better Broadband
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 559 M - -
Net income 2021 19,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 970 M 970 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,80 $
Last Close Price 20,05 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Marc Kimpe Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ronald Centis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.35.75%970
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.21%223 332
ERICSSON AB12.93%43 982
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.53%41 611
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.18.71%34 253
NOKIA OYJ28.42%27 704