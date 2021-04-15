Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADTRAN, Inc. : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 5, 2021

04/15/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021
Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN to release 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call”, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADTRAN, INC.
11:01aADTRAN, INC.  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 5, 2021
BU
04/12ADTRAN  : Can the sum be greater than the whole? - The Power of Coexistence
PU
04/12ADTRAN  : SDX Series Portfolio Receives Top Marks from Lightwave Innovation Revi..
BU
04/01ADTRAN  : Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Gandy to Expand Focus on Federal Agenci..
BU
04/01ADTRAN  : 04/01/21 - ADTRAN Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Gandy to Expand Focus..
PU
03/31ADTRAN  : Streamlines Rural Broadband Delivery with New Remote Fiber Access Solu..
BU
03/31ADTRAN  : 03/31/21 - ADTRAN Streamlines Rural Broadband Delivery with New Remote..
PU
03/18ADTRAN  : Joins BUGLAS and Lends Fibre Expertise to German Altnets
BU
03/17ADTRAN  : Helps TruVista Future-Proof Fiber Broadband in South Carolina
BU
02/26ADTRAN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 555 M - -
Net income 2021 15,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,9x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 900 M 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,20 $
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Marc Kimpe Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ronald Centis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.25.66%900
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.14.79%216 873
ERICSSON AB19.48%45 958
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.92%44 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.17%31 729
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.7.54%23 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ