ADTRAN, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 2, 2022

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Earnings Call When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 3, 2022 Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Releases 4th Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005391/en/