    ADTN   US00738A1060

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
ADTRAN, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 2, 2022

01/14/2022 | 03:02pm EST
ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter.

What:

ADTRAN Earnings Call

When:

9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Where:

www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Releases 4th Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -92,8x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 956 M 956 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Ronald Centis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-14.67%956
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.95%259 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.66%42 376
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.73%40 316
ERICSSON2.82%38 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.87%36 075