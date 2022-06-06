Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00738A1060

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
19.26 USD   -0.21%
10:03aADTRAN, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit on June 10, 2022
BU
05/25Sure Transforms Channel Island with Gigabit Services Leveraging the Adtran 10G Fibre Access Platform
BU
05/25Sure Transforms Channel Island with Gigabit Services Leveraging the Adtran 10G Fibre Access Platform
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADTRAN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Foliano Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ADTRAN INC [ADTN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
901 EXPLORER BLVD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HUNTSVILLE AL 35806
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Foliano Michael
901 EXPLORER BLVD

HUNTSVILLE, AL35806

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
Michael Foliano 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each share of phantom stock represents a right to receive one share of common stock at the cash value thereof.
(2) The phantom stock becomes payable six months after the reporting person's separation of service with the Company. The reporting person may transfer the phantom stock account into an alternative investment at any time.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ADTRAN Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADTRAN, INC.
10:03aADTRAN, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling ..
BU
05/25Sure Transforms Channel Island with Gigabit Services Leveraging the Adtran 10G Fibre Ac..
BU
05/25Sure Transforms Channel Island with Gigabit Services Leveraging the Adtran 10G Fibre Ac..
CI
05/23ADTRAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
05/18ADTRAN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17ADTRAN, Inc. to Meet With Investors at the Loop Capital Third Annual Investor Conferenc..
BU
05/17Fibernet Builds Competitive 10G Fiber Network with Adtran
BU
05/17Fibernet Builds Competitive 10G Fiber Network with ADTRAN, Inc
CI
05/16Adtran, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference..
BU
05/13ADTRAN INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 679 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,78 M - -
Net cash 2022 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -121x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 948 M 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,30 $
Average target price 26,60 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & SVP
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Marc Kimpe Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Robert Conger Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-15.46%948
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.59%187 379
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.99%37 734
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.23%31 804
NOKIA OYJ-15.89%28 305
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.14%28 037