Adtran Combines Fiber Access and Channel Expertise to Launch Broadband Partner Program

Smart, simple, profitable program helps partners capture new broadband markets

Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced the launch of its Broadband Partner Program. This is Adtran’s newest channel reseller program and it combines the company’s long-standing fiber broadband access expertise with its industry-leading channel partner support. The Broadband Partner Program provides smart, simple and profitable tools to help Adtran partners leverage new federal funding for broadband infrastructure, grow their addressable market and capture new revenue.

The broadband industry is experiencing the largest investment cycle in history, which opens opportunities for new types of broadband providers who will need to rely on established industry experts to ensure new broadband deployments are efficiently built. The Adtran Broadband Partner Program is designed for reseller partners with a strong desire to deliver market-leading broadband solutions to alternative service providers, like electric utilities, internet service providers and local and state government entities.

“This is a critical time in the U.S. broadband buildout, so it is important to our business and our customers to take advantage of the additional funding being offered to support key government initiatives and help bring broadband access to all,” said Steve Discher, Owner and Founder of ISP Supplies. “Adtran’s partner programs make it easier for us to be more competitive. They provide sales support, technical support, education, training and marketing tools enabling us to pursue new accounts and expand revenue on accounts we service today.”

The Broadband Partner Program is an extension of Adtran’s award-winning Business Networking Channel Program, which is designed to target the new alternative service provider market segment, opening the entire Adtran broadband portfolio to this new sales channel. The program offers industry-leading benefits and sales support. Adtran provides dedicated pre-sales support and resources to help partners engage in broadband opportunities. Benefits include access to marketing resources, important Adtran insights via proactive communication and tools to drive growth and profitability.

“The timing of the Broadband Partner Program could not be better because our program’s benefits encompass every type of provider working to deliver broadband across the U.S. and ensure broadband equity across our country,” said Craig Stein, Vice President, Americas, and Head of Global Business Development at Adtran. “Traditionally, we have supported business customers through our channel partners, so enabling broadband-focused partners to bring Adtran solutions to their customers demonstrates our commitment to investing in broadband enablement across the U.S. We’re excited to provide the opportunity for our partners to grow their businesses and capture new revenue streams by leveraging our expertise in both broadband access and supportive channel programs.”

Adtran will be exhibiting at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, April 11-14, in Booth 1112. For more information about Adtran partner programs, stop by the Adtran booth or visit https://www.adtran.com/partners.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005221/en/