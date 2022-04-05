Adtran's Patrick Foster Named CRN® 2022 Channel Chief

Foster recognized as top IT channel leader for the second consecutive year

Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of innovative end-to-end solutions for broadband and business networks of all sizes, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Patrick Foster, Director of Channel Sales for Adtran, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. This marks Foster’s second consecutive year being named a CRN Channel Chief. The annual list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN notes that the past two years have been marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic and fundamental changes in how businesses and organizations operate. This includes increased demands on the IT industry, channel leaders and the partner programs they oversee. CRN’s list of channel chiefs recognizes the individuals that have risen to the challenge and continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Under Foster’s leadership, Adtran exceeded its goal to grow its partner community by 25% in 2021 and noted a double-digit revenue increase from its top tier Value Added Reseller (VAR) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. One of the most innovative initiatives Foster was responsible for in 2021 was enhancing internal systems that increase and accelerate communications to partners and encourage collaboration between partners on best practices, innovative approaches and accomplishments.

“Communication is key, even more so in the current supply chain environment. Last year we sharpened our focus on improving our communication systems. Those improvements increased the sense of community throughout our partner ecosystem, improving our ability to meet our partners’ immediate needs and plan for their future,” Foster said. “Now that we’ve upgraded partner communications, we are focusing on introducing them to a broader range of innovations from the Adtran solution portfolio, new technical training and sales support tools. As a result, partners will unlock new and differentiated revenue.”

“Patrick is an asset to the Adtran channel team and our partner community. We congratulate him on being named a CRN Channel Chief. It is an honor that is well-deserved,” said Todd Gandy, Area Vice President—Public Sector and Enterprise, at Adtran. “Patrick has helped shape our partner programs to be smart, simple and profitable. This enables our partners to easily build solution and service portfolios that are attractive to businesses of any size and help partners win more deals.”

