EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adtran Networks SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Networks SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors
