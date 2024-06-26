EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adtran Networks SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Networks SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors

Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com

 
