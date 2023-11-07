HUNTSVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The US telecom equipment supplier Adtran Holdings expects business to remain weak and is therefore no longer paying a dividend for the time being. In addition, the SDax-listed US company announced cost-cutting measures to get a grip on its problems. In the current fourth quarter, sales and margins are likely to fall well short of experts' expectations, as the US company announced on Tuesday night in Huntsville (Alabama) when presenting its detailed figures for the third quarter. The dividend cut also came as a surprise to experts. They had previously expected a quarterly dividend of nine cents per share. Adtran Holdings is the parent company of the German company Adtran Networks (formerly Adva Optical)./zb/jha/