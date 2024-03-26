Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 26, 2024 at 01:21 pm EDT
26.03.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Adtran Networks SE
Street:
Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code:
98617
City:
Meiningen-Dreissigacker Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 March 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9.08 %
2.89 %
11.97 %
52054500
Previous notification
10.23 %
1.86 %
12.08 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006
0
4725833
0 %
9.08 %
Total
4725833
9.08 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
412445
0.79 %
Right Of Use
Open
1025570
1.97 %
Total
1438015
2.76 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap
06.03.2034
Cash
67512
0.13 %
Total
67512
0.13 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
9.08 %
%
11.58 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26 March 2024
Adtran Networks SE is a Germany-based provider of networking solutions and telecommunications hardware, software and services. Its products are based on fiber-optic transmission technology combined with Ethernet functionality and software. The Company provides products and services for service providers, government institutions, education facilities, the Internet and cloud industry and enterprise networks. Its product portfolio comprises solutions for scalable optical transport, package edge and aggregation, network synchronization, fiber assurance and automated network management. The Company also provides related technology services and network planning, expanding and maintaining services.