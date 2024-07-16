Adtran Network SE - Overview Voting Results Annual General Meeting May 28, 2024 in Meiningen, Germany
Topics
Voting Rights Exercised
in % of Share Capital
Yes
in %
No
in %
Voting Restult
TOP 2 Resolution on the appropriation of the net retained
39.111.591
75,14%
39.110.357
99,99%
1.234
0,01%
approved
profit for financial year 2023
TOP 3 Discharge the actions of the
members
of
the
39.101.280
75,12%
37.257.206
95,28%
1.844.074
4,72%
approved
Management Board for financial year 2023
TOP 4 Discharge the actions of the
members
of
the
39.101.280
75,12%
36.957.149
94,52%
2.144.131
5,48%
approved
Supervisory Board for financial year 2023
TOP 5 Election of the auditor and the group auditor for the
39.111.591
75,14%
39.106.175
99,99%
5.416
0,01%
approved
2024 fiscal year
TOP 6 Approval of the Compensation Report 2023
39.111.503
75,14%
34.815.887
89,02%
4.295.616
10,98%
approved
TOP 7 Resolution on the electing a Supervisory
Board
39.111.591
75,14%
39.107.771
99,99%
3.820
0,01%
approved
member - Heike Kratzenstein, Glonn
TOP 8 Resolution on compensating the Supervisory Board
39.111.591
75,14%
39.107.945
99,99%
3.646
0,01%
approved
members
TOP 9 Resolution on approving the compensation system
39.111.591
75,14%
34.813.105
89,01%
4.298.486
10,99%
approved
for Executive Board members
TOP 10 Resolution on creating new authorized capital
2024/I with authorization to exclude subscription
39.104.468
75,12%
35.489.683
90,76%
3.614.785
9,24%
approved
rights; amendment to the Statutes
TOP 11 Resolution on the authorization to acquire and use
treasury shares, including under exclusion of subscription
39.110.669
75,13%
37.133.971
94,95%
1.976.698
5,05%
approved
rights
TOP 12 Resolution on appointing the
auditor for
the
39.111.591
75,14%
39.108.807
99,99%
2.784
0,01%
approved
sustainability report for the 2024 fiscal year
