Adtran Networks SE is a Germany-based provider of networking solutions and telecommunications hardware, software and services. Its products are based on fiber-optic transmission technology combined with Ethernet functionality and software. The Company provides products and services for service providers, government institutions, education facilities, the Internet and cloud industry and enterprise networks. Its product portfolio comprises solutions for scalable optical transport, package edge and aggregation, network synchronization, fiber assurance and automated network management. The Company also provides related technology services and network planning, expanding and maintaining services.