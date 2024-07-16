Adtran Network SE - Overview Voting Results Annual General Meeting May 28, 2024 in Meiningen, Germany

Topics

Voting Rights Exercised

in % of Share Capital

Yes

in %

No

in %

Voting Restult

TOP 2 Resolution on the appropriation of the net retained

39.111.591

75,14%

39.110.357

99,99%

1.234

0,01%

approved

profit for financial year 2023

TOP 3 Discharge the actions of the

members

of

the

39.101.280

75,12%

37.257.206

95,28%

1.844.074

4,72%

approved

Management Board for financial year 2023

TOP 4 Discharge the actions of the

members

of

the

39.101.280

75,12%

36.957.149

94,52%

2.144.131

5,48%

approved

Supervisory Board for financial year 2023

TOP 5 Election of the auditor and the group auditor for the

39.111.591

75,14%

39.106.175

99,99%

5.416

0,01%

approved

2024 fiscal year

TOP 6 Approval of the Compensation Report 2023

39.111.503

75,14%

34.815.887

89,02%

4.295.616

10,98%

approved

TOP 7 Resolution on the electing a Supervisory

Board

39.111.591

75,14%

39.107.771

99,99%

3.820

0,01%

approved

member - Heike Kratzenstein, Glonn

TOP 8 Resolution on compensating the Supervisory Board

39.111.591

75,14%

39.107.945

99,99%

3.646

0,01%

approved

members

TOP 9 Resolution on approving the compensation system

39.111.591

75,14%

34.813.105

89,01%

4.298.486

10,99%

approved

for Executive Board members

TOP 10 Resolution on creating new authorized capital

2024/I with authorization to exclude subscription

39.104.468

75,12%

35.489.683

90,76%

3.614.785

9,24%

approved

rights; amendment to the Statutes

TOP 11 Resolution on the authorization to acquire and use

treasury shares, including under exclusion of subscription

39.110.669

75,13%

37.133.971

94,95%

1.976.698

5,05%

approved

rights

TOP 12 Resolution on appointing the

auditor for

the

39.111.591

75,14%

39.108.807

99,99%

2.784

0,01%

approved

sustainability report for the 2024 fiscal year

