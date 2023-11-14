The Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design delivers an advanced, Intel processor-based PCIe add-in card designed to support edge cloud processor-intensive workloads. Paired with Ensemble Cloudlet, it empowers operators to seamlessly orchestrate and manage mission-critical edge applications running on a cost-effective and scalable server. This compact server-on-a-card improves performance, scale and efficiency in enterprise and service provider edge cloud setups. It's also ideal for security workloads such as IPsec, SSL/TLS, firewall, SASE, analytics and inferencing. The solution can support various use cases such as network-as-a-service (NaaS), secure networking overlays including SD-WAN/SSE/ZTNA, and AI/ML processing offload. These use cases can be seamlessly dropped into existing server infrastructure within the customer's IT environment without the need to replace or add new server equipment. The integrated platform enables operators of edge cloud infrastructure to optimize the management and control of applications through an intuitive, unified interface.