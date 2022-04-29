Aduro Clean Technologies : Consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended February 28 2021

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (formerly Dimension Five Technologies Inc.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

ASSETS Current

Cash and cash equivalents Prepaid expenses

Trade and other receivables (Note 8)

Non-current

Property and equipment Right of use assets Intangible assets (Note 5)

Total Assets

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Trade payables and other current liabilities

February 28, 2022

May 31, 2021

$

1,200,338 107,360 170,729 1,478,427

$

2,860,016 - 76,880 2,936,896

214,410 55,825

- 15,014

8,412 21,232

222,822

92,071

$

1,701,249

$

3,028,967

$

554,374

$ 529,135

Project contributions payable - 12,138

Lease liability - current portion - 12,610

Debt - current portion (Note 6)

Non-current

Debt - non-current portion (Note 6)

30,767 30,496

585,141

584,379

35,101

625,816

Shareholders' equity (Note 7) Share capital

Warrant reserve Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022:

"Ofer Vicus"

"Peter Kampian"

, Director , Director

5,317,798 3,483,304

1,606,801 1,775,651

2,418,023 1,075,164

(8,261,615)

1,081,007

$

1,701,249

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(4,515,347)

1,818,772

$

3,028,967

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Revenue (Note 15) Expenses

Depreciation and amortization Finance costs (Note 10) Foreign exchange

General and administrative (Note 11)

Share-based payment expense (Note 13) Expense incurred in obtaining listing on other exchanges

Research and development (Note 12)

Loss before other items

Other items

(Loss) gain on settlement of debt (Note 6)

COVID 19 wage subsidy

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Basic and diluted loss per share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

$

Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $

-

37,883

$

14,768

6,919

(1,274)

395,609

266,788

14,134

14,077

(2,226)

30,264 -

- 299,053 981,863

- 119,983 176,232

(981,863) (138,349)

(256,724)

-(3,500,955)

- -$ $

(1,238,587)

(0.05)

$ $

(138,349)

(0.01)

$ $

(3,746,268)

24,255,636

13,333,328

20,184,006

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

-

$

37,883

42,971 42,741

35,884 44,155

14,722 1,333,391 1,341,475

(8,276) 241,529 -

24,323 708,189 3,500,955

- 220,361 540,510

(502,627)

(245,313) 7,500

- 24,590

$ $

(470,537)

(0.19)

(0.04)

13,333,328

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)

Share Capital Number of

Shares Amount

Balance, May 31, 2020 Shares issued

Share-based payment expense (Note 13)

Net loss for the period

7,692,667 27,100

Balance, February 28, 2021

- - 7,719,767

Balance, May 31, 2021

Shares issued on exercise of warrants (Note 7)

Shares issued on exercise of Class A Special Warrants (Note 7)

Share-based payment expense (Note 13)

Net loss for the period Balance, February 28, 2022

33,908,358

1,700,401

13,333,328

- - 48,942,087

$ 91,200

Warrant ReserveContributed

Surplus

$

- $

- $ (1,306,611)

163,743 - - - 163,743

- - 254,943

- - -

3,483,304 1,775,651

11,073 - 11,073

- 11,073

1,075,164

1,019,051 (168,850) - - 850,201

815,443 - - - 815,443

- - $ 5,317,798

- 1,342,859

- $ 1,606,801

- $ 2,418,023

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Deficit

(470,537) (1,777,148)

(4,515,347)

-

(3,746,268) $ (8,261,615)Total

$ (1,215,411)

(470,537) (1,511,132)

1,818,772

1,342,859 (3,746,268)

$

1,081,007

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization Share-based payment expense (Note 13) Interest expense

Unrealized gain on derecognition of asset Loss (Gain) on settlement of debt (Note 6) Unrealized foreign exchange (Note 6) Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 16)

Cash used in operating activities

Financing Activities

Issue of common shares, net of issuing costs

Loan advance made to legal subsidiary prior to RTO Finance lease repayments

Term and working capital loan repayments (Note 6)

Cash provided by financing activities

Investing activities

Property and equipment acquired Cash used by investing activities

Change in cash during the period Cash and cash equivalents, start of period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

Supplementary disclosure of non-cash activities Common shares issued to settle outstanding balance in accounts payable

Shares issued in exchange for redeeming convertible notes (Note 6)

Right of use assets acquired

Increase in lease liability from amendment in lease

Nine months ended February 28, 2022

$

(3,746,268)

$ (470,537)

42,971 42,741

1,342,859 11,073

27,092 34,272

- (369)

245,313 (7,500)

4,061 (3,720)

(186,696) (20,173)

(2,270,668)

850,201 -

(17,406) (34,162)

(52,538) (1,019)

780,257

(169,267) (169,267)

(1,659,678)

2,860,016

$

1,200,338

$

$

-

(558,719)

(4,455)

4,455

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Nine months ended February 28, 2021

(414,213)

- 411,300

376,119

(14,433) (14,433)

(52,527)

45,420

(7,107)

163,743

- - -