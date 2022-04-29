Aduro Clean Technologies : Consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended February 28 2021
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (formerly Dimension Five Technologies Inc.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
ASSETS Current
Cash and cash equivalents Prepaid expenses
Trade and other receivables (Note 8)
Non-current
Property and equipment Right of use assets Intangible assets (Note 5)
Total Assets
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Trade payables and other current liabilities
February 28, 2022
May 31, 2021
$
1,200,338 107,360 170,729 1,478,427
$
2,860,016 - 76,880 2,936,896
214,410 55,825
- 15,014
8,412 21,232
222,822
92,071
$
1,701,249
$
3,028,967
$
554,374
$ 529,135
Project contributions payable - 12,138
Lease liability - current portion - 12,610
Debt - current portion (Note 6)
Non-current
Debt - non-current portion (Note 6)
30,767 30,496
585,141
584,379
35,101
625,816
Shareholders' equity ( Note 7 ) Share capital
Warrant reserve Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit
Total Liabilities and Shareholders ' Equity
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022:
"Ofer Vicus"
"Peter Kampian"
, Director , Director
5,317,798 3,483,304
1,606,801 1,775,651
2,418,023 1,075,164
(8,261,615)
1,081,007
$
1,701,249
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
(4,515,347)
1,818,772
$
3,028,967
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Revenue (Note 15) Expenses
Depreciation and amortization Finance costs (Note 10) Foreign exchange
General and administrative (Note 11)
Share-based payment expense (Note 13) Expense incurred in obtaining listing on other exchanges
Research and development (Note 12)
Loss before other items
Other items
(Loss) gain on settlement of debt (Note 6)
COVID 19 wage subsidy
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
Basic and diluted loss per share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
$
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
-
37,883
$
14,768
6,919
(1,274)
395,609
266,788
14,134
14,077
(2,226)
30,264 -
- 299,053 981,863
- 119,983 176,232
(256,724)
- (3,500,955)
- - $ $
(1,238,587)
(0.05)
$ $
(138,349)
(0.01)
$ $
(3,746,268)
24,255,636
13,333,328
20,184,006
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
-
$
37,883
42,971 42,741
35,884 44,155
14,722 1,333,391 1,341,475
(8,276) 241,529 -
24,323 708,189 3,500,955
- 220,361 540,510
(502,627)
(245,313) 7,500
- 24,590
$ $
(470,537)
(0.19)
(0.04)
13,333,328
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)
Share Capital Number of
Shares Amount
Balance, May 31, 2020 Shares issued
Share-based payment expense (Note 13)
Net loss for the period
7,692,667 27,100
Balance, February 28, 2021
- - 7,719,767
Balance, May 31, 2021
Shares issued on exercise of warrants (Note 7)
Shares issued on exercise of Class A Special Warrants (Note 7)
Share-based payment expense (Note 13)
Net loss for the period Balance, February 28, 2022
33,908,358
1,700,401
13,333,328
- - 48,942,087
$ 91,200
Warrant Reserve Contributed
Surplus
$
- $
- $ (1,306,611)
163,743 - - - 163,743
- - 254,943
- - -
3,483,304 1,775,651
11,073 - 11,073
- 11,073
1,075,164
1,019,051 (168,850) - - 850,201
815,443 - - - 815,443
- - $ 5,317,798
- 1,342,859
- $ 1,606,801
- $ 2,418,023
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Deficit
(470,537) (1,777,148)
(4,515,347)
-
(3,746,268) $ (8,261,615) Total
$ (1,215,411)
(470,537) (1,511,132)
1,818,772
1,342,859 (3,746,268)
$
1,081,007
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization Share-based payment expense (Note 13) Interest expense
Unrealized gain on derecognition of asset Loss (Gain) on settlement of debt (Note 6) Unrealized foreign exchange (Note 6) Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 16)
Cash used in operating activities
Financing Activities
Issue of common shares, net of issuing costs
Loan advance made to legal subsidiary prior to RTO Finance lease repayments
Term and working capital loan repayments (Note 6)
Cash provided by financing activities
Investing activities
Property and equipment acquired Cash used by investing activities
Change in cash during the period Cash and cash equivalents, start of period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
Supplementary disclosure of non-cash activities Common shares issued to settle outstanding balance in accounts payable
Shares issued in exchange for redeeming convertible notes (Note 6)
Right of use assets acquired
Increase in lease liability from amendment in lease
Nine months ended February 28, 2022
$
(3,746,268)
$ (470,537)
42,971 42,741
1,342,859 11,073
27,092 34,272
- (369)
245,313 (7,500)
4,061 (3,720)
(186,696) (20,173)
(2,270,668)
850,201 -
(17,406) (34,162)
(52,538) (1,019)
780,257
(169,267) (169,267)
(1,659,678)
2,860,016
$
1,200,338
$
$
-
(558,719)
(4,455)
4,455
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Nine months ended February 28, 2021
(414,213)
- 411,300
376,119
(14,433) (14,433)
(52,527)
45,420
(7,107)
163,743
- - -
