Aduro Returns to CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event

SARNIA, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announced today that it will participate in the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from January 20-23, 2023. During the event, Aduro will conduct one-on-one meetings with interested investors and other stakeholders.



In the last 3 months, Aduro achieved several milestones, including entering into a Letter of Intent with Prospera Energy Inc. to develop a pre-commercial pilot plant to convert low API bitumen to higher value products, receiving a $1.14 M research grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and Mitacs to optimize the chemical recycling of mixed post-consumer industrial and consumer plastics by evaluating the effects of contaminants on plastic feedstocks and improving pre- and post-processing techniques, and joining Shell GameChanger program for Chemicals Decarbonization to accelerate the development and commercialization of the Company’s HydrochemolyticTM technology for converting plastic waste into valuable chemicals.

"This conference provides an opportunity to talk to investors who are searching for high-growth companies in the clean technology sector like Aduro, presenting them with our accomplishments and discussing our future plans" said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "Aduro is well-positioned to continue its growth in 2023 and beyond, and we look forward to discussing our plans with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

