    ADUX   FR0012821890

ADUX

(ADUX)
AdUX : First-Half 2021 Results

07/29/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Press release

2021 FIRST HALF RESULTS

Revenue of €9.6M (+16%) for the first half 2021

EBITDA(1) of €0.5M in first half 2021

(vs. -€0.4M in 2020)

Paris, July 29th, 2021, 6:00pm - AdUX group, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) released its results for the 1st half of the financial year 2021.

Rebound in activity in the first half of 2021

(€m)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Var. %

Revenue

4,1

4,8

-16%

Group

Gross margin

1,9

2,2

-16%

EBITDA(1)

(0,2)

45%

(0,1)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Var. %

5,5

3,4

61%

1,5

52%

2,3

(0,1)

-633%

0,6

H1 2021

S1 2019

Var. %

9,6

8,3

16%

3,7

11%

4,2

(0,4)

234%

0,5

Despite the heterogeneous impact of the health crisis on all European countries, the revenue of €9.6 million recorded in the first half of the year demonstrates a rebound in activity (+16%).

Since the beginning of Covid-19 sanitary crisis and the various lockdowns of the population, the activity has been strongly impacted, in particular the geomarketing activity of Admoove. With the end of the lockdown at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, Admoove's activity has regained a good dynamic thanks to the retail, real estate and automotive sectors. Quantum's offer follows the same dynamic with a growth of video investments mainly due to the good performance recorded by its platform.

(1)Current operating income before allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions

This return to growth in the first half of the year, combined with a reduction of the costs, resulted in a positive EBITDA for the period.

Analysis of the P&L

In €M

H1 2021

H1 2020

Sales

9,6

8,3

Charges invoiced by the media

-5,4

-4,5

Gross profit

4,2

3,7

Purchases

-1,4

-1,3

Payroll charges

-2,3

-2,8

EBITDA (1)

0,5

-0,4

Depreciation and amortization

-0,6

-0,8

Current operating profit

-0,2

-1,1

Stock based compensation

0,0

0,0

Other non-current income and charges

-0,2

0,3

Operating profit

-0,4

-0,8

Cost of indebtedness

0,0

0,0

Other financial income and charges

0,0

0,0

Earning of the consolidated companies

-0,4

-0,9

Share in the earnings of the companies treated on an equity basis

0,0

0,0

Earnings before tax of the consolidated companies

-0,4

-0,9

Income Tax

-0,1

-0,1

Net income of the consolidated companies

-0,5

-0,9

Net income from discontinued operations

0,0

0,0

Net income

-0,5

-0,9

Minority interests from continuing operations

0,0

0,0

Minority interests from discontinued operations

0,0

0,0

Including Group Share

-0,5

-1,0

  1. Current operating income before allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions.

AdUX' revenue increases by 16% over the period and therefore the gross margin follows a parallel trend with an increase of 11%.

External costs increased by €0.1 million to reach €1.4 million.

The personnel costs decrease by €0.5 million (-19% vs. the first half of 2020).

These cost reductions resulted in an improvement of EBITDA, which stands at +€0.5 million in the first half of 2021 (vs. -€0.4 million in the first half of 2020).

Amortization and depreciation amount to -€0.6 million, and current operating income reached -€0.2 million against -€1.1 million as of June 30th, 2020, an improvement of €1.0 million.

Other non-current income and charges amounts to -€0.2 million (against +€0.3 million in the first half of 2020).

Net income amounts to €-0.5 million (against -€0.9 million the first half of 2020).

Perspectives

Since the beginning of 2021, the various waves of COVID-19 contamination and the associated government measures had an impact on advertisers' marketing investments. The significant recovery in the first half of 2021 and the good dynamic since June demonstrate that, in addition to the cost control efforts made in the past, the company is also adapting itself to the current context and to advertisers' needs by adapting its offers and products.

The potential risk of future waves and associated measures still impact visibility over the coming months, but the Company should maintain the same dynamic as in the first few months and achieve growth throughout the year.

The condensed consolidated statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Board of Directors of AdUX SA and reviewed at its meeting on July 27th, 2021. They have been subject to a limited review and the corresponding review report is in the process of being issued. The financial report pertaining to the accounts closed on June 30th, 2021 will be available within the legal deadlines on the company's website at www.adux.comunder the "Investors" section.

Next financial announcements

Third quarter results 2021

Thursday the 18th of November, 2021 after closing of the stock market.

ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist of digital advertising and user experience. With a presence in 6 European countries, it attained a turnover of 18 million of euros in 2020.

The company is listed in the Paris (Euronext Compartment C) and Amsterdam (Euronext) and holds the "Innovative Company" label.

This label offers, for a period of 3 years, the possibility for the FCPI to invest in the capital of ADUX, and for their subscribers to benefit from the corresponding tax benefits.

Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo : ADUX

For more information, please visit www.adux.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_France

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/adux_fr

This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the AdUX Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as on the date of publication of this statement, they are, by their very nature, subject to risk and uncertainty that can create a difference between the actual figures and those indicated in or inferred from these statements. The AdUX Group operates in a continually changing sector where new risk factors can emerge at any time.

Consolidated income statements for the half-years ending on 30th June 2021 and 30th June 2020

In thousands of euro

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Sales

9 602

8 286

Charges invoiced by the media

-5 444

-4 547

Gross profit

4 159

3 739

Purchases

-1 410

-1 299

Payroll charges

-2 267

-2 800

EBITDA (1)

482

-360

Depreciation and amortization

-638

-757

Current operating profit

-156

-1 118

Stock based compensation

-

-

Other non-current income and charges

-195

316

Operating profit

-351

-802

Cost of indebtedness

-23

-26

Other financial income and charges

-47

-48

Earning of the consolidated companies

-421

-876

Share in the earnings of the companies treated on an equity basis

6

-

Earnings before tax of the consolidated companies

-415

-876

Income Tax

-58

-72

Net income of the consolidated companies

-473

-948

Minority interests from continuing operations

3

-41

Including Group Share

-471

-989

  1. Current operating income before allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions.



Disclaimer

Adux SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
