AdUX: transfer to Euronext Growth Paris on June 24
The company reminds its shareholders that the AGM of April 22 approved the delisting of AdUX shares from the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam regulated markets, and their simultaneous transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility.
Subject to Euronext's approval, AdUX shares will be listed on Euronext Growth under an accelerated listing procedure for existing shares, without the issue of new shares.
