AdUX: transfer to Euronext Growth Paris on June 24

May 27, 2024 at 09:43 am EDT

On May 24, digital advertising specialist AdUX received approval from Euronext for its shares to be delisted from the Euronext Amsterdam regulated market as of June 24, enabling the company to be transferred to Euronext Growth Paris.



The company reminds its shareholders that the AGM of April 22 approved the delisting of AdUX shares from the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam regulated markets, and their simultaneous transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility.



Subject to Euronext's approval, AdUX shares will be listed on Euronext Growth under an accelerated listing procedure for existing shares, without the issue of new shares.



