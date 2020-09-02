Log in
02:30aADUX : annonces secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam
GL
08/06ADUX : Financial Report – H1 2020
PU
07/30ADUX : First-Half 2020 Results
PU
AdUx : annonces secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam

09/02/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Levallois-Perret, September 2nd, 2020, 8:30 am – AdUX S.A., a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX), announces its successful application for a secondary listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam in addition to its primary listing on Euronext Paris.

The listing is expected to become effective on Friday, September 4th 2020 under the ticker symbol “ADUX”. AdUX will not be issuing any new shares in connection with the secondary listing.

The prospectus summary dated September 2nd, 2020 regarding the secondary listing is available in electronic form on AdUX’ website (http://www.adux.com/en/documentation).

AdUX has been active in the Netherlands since 2018 and its main shareholder Azerion Holding B.V., which holds 52.77% of the AdUX’ voting rights, is headquartered in the Netherlands. The secondary listing in Amsterdam underlines AdUX’ intention to further strengthen its position in the Dutch market and the strategic value of the Netherlands for AdUX. Moreover, the secondary listing will give AdUX the opportunity, based on Euronext Amsterdam’s international shareholder base, to further expand and diversify its shareholder base.

ING Bank N.V. is acting as listing agent in connection with the secondary listing.

ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, AdUX is a European specialist of digital advertising and user experience.
With a presence in 6 European countries, it attained a turnover of 25 million of euros in 2019.
The company is listed in the Euronext Paris Compartment C and holds the "Innovative Company" label.
This label offers, for a period of 3 years, the possibility for the FCPI to invest in the capital of AdUX, and for their subscribers to benefit from the corresponding tax benefits.
ISIN code: FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Ticker : ADUX

For more information, please visit www.adux.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_FranceLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/adux_fr

Attachment

