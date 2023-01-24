Advanced search
2023-01-24
22.47 EUR   -0.13%
Adva Optical Networking : Brandywine Communications partners with ADVA to provide a defense-grade M-Code solution with advanced timing
01/18POET Technologies Gains Near 14% as Says Collaborating with ADVA for Highly Integrated 4x100G Solutions
01/18POET Technologies Says Collaborating with ADVA for Highly Integrated 4x100G Solutions; Rises in US Pre-market Trading
ADVA Optical Networking : Brandywine Communications partners with ADVA to provide a defense-grade M-Code solution with advanced timing

01/24/2023 | 10:09am EST
M-Code is an encrypted GPS signal used exclusively by the US military in defense applications that require precise and reliable synchronization. Resistant to jamming and spoofing, M-Code is an invaluable asset for defense organizations operating in challenging conditions. ADVA's OSA 5422 grandmaster clock is now integrated with a highly reliable M-Code receiver that meets stringent frequency and phase synchronization needs and offers the best holdover performance of any edge device on the market. Also equipped with multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers for when M-Code is not available, the device offers support for legacy interfaces such as BITS and IRIG, and features eight field-upgradeable 10Gbit/s ports and 1Gbit/s interfaces. The OSA 5422 is also environmentally hardened with hot-swappable modules and power supplies for easy field upgrades.

Disclaimer

ADVA Optical Networking SE published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
