  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-11-29 pm EST
20.65 EUR   -0.53%
02:16pAdva Optical Networking Se : Amount of the Recurring Compensation Payment under Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
EQ
10:01aADVA named Titanium partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle
BU
11/10ADVA adds time-sensitive networking to 100G edge solution
BU
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Amount of the Recurring Compensation Payment under Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

11/29/2022 | 02:16pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Amount of the Recurring Compensation Payment under Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

29-Nov-2022 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Amount of the Recurring Compensation Payment under Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

 

Munich, Germany,29 November 2022.

On 18 October 2022, the management board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (“ADVA”) made public that a final draft of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ADVA as the controlled company and Adtran Holdings, Inc. (“Adtran Holdings”) as the controlling company and had been drawn up. This included a cash compensation pursuant to Sec. 305 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG) in the amount of EUR 17.21 per ADVA share and a annually recurring compensation payment under Sec. 304 AktG in the amount of EUR 0.59 gross or EUR 0.52 net per share and fiscal year of ADVA. These amounts were based on a rounded risk- and maturity-equivalent annuity interest rate (Verrentungszinssatz) of 3.0%. In the announcement, it was pointed out that possible changes in the interest rate environment might lead to slight increases in the annually recurring compensation payment. The parties had agreed on specific amounts for annuity interest rates in a range between 3.25–5.5%. The details are described in the invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of ADVA that was published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 24 October 2022.

After today’s meeting with the valuation expert PVT Financial Advisors SE, the management board of ADVA assumes that the annuity interest rate on 30 November 2022 will remain unchanged at 3.0%. The extraordinary general meeting will, therefore, resolve on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement, whose Sec. 4 para. 2 provides for an annually recurring compensation payment in the amount of EUR 0.59 gross or EUR 0.52 net (after deduction of current corporate income tax and solidarity surcharge) per share and fiscal year of ADVA. The cash compensation payment, the amount of which the parties intended not to be affected by a change in the annuity interest rate, continues to be EUR 17.21.

 

Disclaimer

To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ADVA or the persons acting jointly with ADVA . These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

 

Notifying person and contact for Investors:

Steven Williams

t: +49 89 890 66 59 18

investor-relations@adva.com

 

Contact for press:

Gareth Spence

Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58

public-relations@adva.com

 

29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1501087

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1501087  29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
