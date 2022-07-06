DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Merger/Personnel

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board



06-Jul-2022 / 18:37 CET/CEST

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board

Munich, Germany, 6. July 2022.

In the context of the foreign direct investment approval the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection today has granted for the public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (“Acorn HoldCo”), the supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (“ADVA” and the “Supervisory Board”) today devoted its attention to the future composition of ADVA’s management board.

As previously communicated in the announcement of the business combination in August 2021, ADVA’s CEO, Brian Protiva, will shortly transition into the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Acorn HoldCo, the future parent company of both Adtran, Inc. and ADVA. Therefore, Brian Protiva and the Supervisory Board today agreed, that Brian Protiva will resign as CEO and member of ADVA’s management board after a transition period of several weeks.

Dr. Christoph Glingener, current CTO of ADVA, will take over the position of CEO in ADVA the day Brian Protiva leaves ADVA’s management board. The Supervisory Board also agreed with Dr. Glingener today that he will at least for the time being not assume the role as CTO or any other function in Acorn HoldCo.

