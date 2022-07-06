Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:19 2022-07-06 pm EDT
16.79 EUR   +2.38%
12:39pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Changes in the Management Board
EQ
07:15aADTRAN Says Business Combination With ADVA Receives Approval by German Ministry
MT
06:46aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board

07/06/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Merger/Personnel
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board

06-Jul-2022 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board

 

Munich, Germany, 6. July 2022.

In the context of the foreign direct investment approval the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection today has granted for the public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (“Acorn HoldCo”), the supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (“ADVA” and the “Supervisory Board”) today devoted its attention to the future composition of ADVA’s management board.

As previously communicated in the announcement of the business combination in August 2021, ADVA’s CEO, Brian Protiva, will shortly transition into the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Acorn HoldCo, the future parent company of both Adtran, Inc. and ADVA. Therefore, Brian Protiva and the Supervisory Board today agreed, that Brian Protiva will resign as CEO and member of ADVA’s management board after a transition period of several weeks.

Dr. Christoph Glingener, current CTO of ADVA, will take over the position of CEO in ADVA the day Brian Protiva leaves ADVA’s management board. The Supervisory Board also agreed with Dr. Glingener today that he will at least for the time being not assume the role as CTO or any other function in Acorn HoldCo.

 

Disclaimer
To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ADVA or the persons acting jointly with ADVA . These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

 

Notifying person and contact for Investors:

Steven Williams

t: +49 89 890 66 59 18

investor-relations@adva.com
 

Contact for press:

Gareth Spence

Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58

public-relations@adva.com

 

06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1392415

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1392415  06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
12:39pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Changes in the Management Board
EQ
07:15aADTRAN Says Business Combination With ADVA Receives Approval by German Ministry
MT
06:46aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by Ge..
BU
06:37aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by Ge..
EQ
07/05POST Luxembourg uses ADVA's optical cesium atomic clock to combat GNSS attacks and impr..
BU
07/05ADVA Optical Cesium Atomic Clock to Combat GNSS Attacks and Improve PNT Resilience
CI
06/30ADVA unveils market's first high-performance optical cesium clock
BU
06/30ADVA Unveils Market’s First High-Performance Optical Cesium Clock
CI
06/28Tele2 Estonia boosts performance with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution
BU
06/23Telstra Wholesale rolls out Rapid Mobile Activation service with ADVA
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 681 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2022 25,2 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2022 49,8 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 844 M 864 M 859 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,40 €
Average target price 19,13 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE16.48%864
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-33.79%173 755
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.89%35 505
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-33.11%29 640
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.71%28 649
NOKIA OYJ-21.85%25 105