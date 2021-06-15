Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Correction of a release from 07/06/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/15/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Correction of a release from 07/06/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.06.2021 / 15:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.73 % 0.00 % 4.73 % 50,496,692
Previous notification 9.56 % 0.00 % 9.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 2,390,689 0.00 % 4.73 %
Total 2,390,689 4.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Already in the previous notifications of the notifying party since August 2017, Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc (see item 4.) has been the formal legal owner and the voting rights are only attributed to the notifying party. 

Date
07 Jun 2021


15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1208291  15.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
09:43aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Correction of a release from 07/06/2021 according t..
EQ
06/11ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Jim Zou talks edge compute and latency assurance for ..
PU
06/11ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Jim Zou reveals insights into Europe's first 5G rail ..
PU
06/08ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Steve Penticost tackles 5G fronthaul challenges at OF..
PU
06/08ADVA  : launches TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ for industry's longest 800G ..
BU
06/08ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Jim Zou talks edge compute and latency assurance for ..
PU
06/07DGAP-PVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Correction of a release from 25/05/2021 a..
DJ
06/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Correction of a release from 25/05/2021 according t..
EQ
06/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : TIP harnesses ADVA for successful trial of end-to-end..
BU
06/06ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Helmut Griesser delivers insights into quantum resist..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 602 M 729 M 729 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 592 M 718 M 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,60 €
Last Close Price 11,72 €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE66.01%718
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.21.05%228 283
ERICSSON AB12.06%43 775
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.69%38 819
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.31%35 868
NOKIA OYJ43.73%30 978