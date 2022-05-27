Log in
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 07:40:07 am EDT
15.73 EUR   +0.03%
07:21aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:11aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/11Westfalen Weser Netz saves cost and avoids outages with ADVA ALM fiber assurance
BU
ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/27/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2022 / 13:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares resulting from the exercise of a stock option granted to the executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.71614 EUR 336765.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.71614 EUR 336765.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75459  27.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363263&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
