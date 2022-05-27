ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.05.2022 / 13:19
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Brian
Last name(s):
Protiva
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares resulting from the exercise of a stock option granted to the executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
15.71614 EUR
336765.45 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
15.71614 EUR
336765.45 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2022; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
XETRA
MIC:
XETR
