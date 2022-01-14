Log in
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/14/2022 | 04:49am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.01.2022 / 10:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

14.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268591  14.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
