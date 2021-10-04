Log in
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/04/2021 | 08:14am EDT

10/04/2021 | 08:14am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.10.2021 / 14:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Sep 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.16 % 0.07 % 1.23 % 51097512
Previous notification 3.39 % 0.00 % 3.39 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 590199 0.00 % 1.16 %
Total 590199 1.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall 38000 0.07 %
    Total 38000 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
04 Oct 2021


04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238046  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238046&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
09/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
09/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
09/30ADVA : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/27ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
09/21ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : RedIRIS taps ADVA and SIA to upgrade national research network
BU
09/21RedIRIS taps ADVA and SIA to upgrade national research network
CI
09/08ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : King County connects government and education facilities with AD..
BU
09/08King County Connects Government and Education Facilities with ADVA FSP 150
CI
09/07ADVA : leads AI-NET-PROTECT project to build resilient and secure private networks
BU
09/03ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2021 42,4 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 612 M 709 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 908
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,08 €
Average target price 15,72 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE71.10%709
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.22%232 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.78%39 674
ERICSSON0.45%37 273
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 812
NOKIA OYJ50.63%31 067