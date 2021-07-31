Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/31/2021 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2021 / 08:57
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
50.802.992


31.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223194  31.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223194&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
02:58aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02:58aDGAP-NVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
DJ
07/30DGAP-DD : ADVA Optical Networking SE english
DJ
07/27ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : ADVA Optical Networking SE (von First Berlin Equity Research..
DJ
07/27ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : UrsaNav trials eLoran as vital GNSS backup using ADVA'..
BU
07/23ADVA : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/22DGAP-PVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
07/22Adva Optical Networking Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
07/22ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : 2021 6M Report
PU
07/22ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2021 40,1 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net cash 2021 13,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 634 M 752 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 908
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,52 €
Average target price 15,72 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE77.34%752
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.73%232 076
ERICSSON1.37%38 603
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.31.59%37 968
NOKIA OYJ64.23%34 703
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.04%33 818