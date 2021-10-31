Log in
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/31/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-31 / 10:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 ADVA Optical Networking SE 
 Märzenquelle 1-3 
 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 51.104.512

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADVA Optical Networking SE 
              Märzenquelle 1-3 
              98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.advaoptical.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244936 2021-10-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244936&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 600 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net cash 2021 14,7 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 581 M 671 M 671 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 944
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,46 €
Average target price 15,52 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE62.32%671
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.07%236 061
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.46.18%42 092
ERICSSON-3.73%36 437
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.09%35 203
NOKIA OYJ57.73%32 450