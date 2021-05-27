|
ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.05.2021 / 11:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Ulrich
|Last name(s):
|Dopfer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.15 EUR
|193125.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|5.15 EUR
|193125.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
600 M
732 M
732 M
|Net income 2021
|
38,2 M
46,6 M
46,6 M
|Net cash 2021
|
19,9 M
24,2 M
24,2 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
536 M
655 M
654 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,86x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 879
|Free-Float
|99,2%
|
|Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
13,25 €
|Last Close Price
|
10,62 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
41,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
24,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,0%