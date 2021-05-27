Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/27/2021 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2021 / 11:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dopfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.15 EUR 193125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.15 EUR 193125.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67771  27.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
05:46aADVA   : Warburg Research takes a positive view
MD
05:26aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
05/25ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/24ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Steve Penticost talks 400ZR+ pluggable optics with ex..
PU
05/20ADVA  : provides simple, cost-efficient route to 10G services with new edge solu..
BU
05/11ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : adds encryption to flagship 10G edge device
BU
05/06ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : METRO-HAUL demo uses ADVA's FSP 3000 OLS in public sa..
BU
05/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : POST Luxembourg leverages ADVA TeraFlex™ for 5G..
PU
05/03ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Mike Heffner reveals secrets to edge compute success ..
PU
04/27ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : launches market's first compact grandmaster clock wit..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 600 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net cash 2021 19,9 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 536 M 655 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,25 €
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE50.42%655
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.23%222 974
ERICSSON AB12.66%44 053
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.25%39 058
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.19.17%34 385
NOKIA OYJ30.31%28 287