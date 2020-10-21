Log in
ADVA Optical Networking : announces Q3 2020 financial results and releases new guidance for full year 2020

10/21/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Inside information according to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

ADVA Optical Networking SE announces Q3 2020 financial results and releases new guidance for full year 2020

Munich, Germany. October 21, 2020. Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were EUR 146.7 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter (Q3 2019: EUR 144.3 million). The pro forma operating income increased by 49.5% to EUR 11.1 million (Q3 2019: EUR 7.4 million) amounting to 7.5% of revenues compared to 5.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Based on the financial results for the third quarter and the current assumptions about business development in the fourth quarter of 2020, the management board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006 FSE: ADV) today released new guidance for the 2020 financial year.

The management board now expects revenues between EUR 565 million and EUR 580 million and a pro forma operating income between 5% and 6% as a percentage of revenues for the full year 2020.

For the remainder of 2020 financial year, the further course of the global infection rates and associated further possible lockdown scenarios will be decisive. The new forecast assumes that the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will not intensify over the course of the year and that there will be no material delivery bottlenecks due to new lockdowns.

The management board has withdrawn the sales and profitability forecast for the full year 2020 contained in the company's 2019 annual report due to the high level of uncertainty about the further course of the Covid-19 crisis and its effects on ADVA's business. Originally, the company had forecast increasing revenues of more than EUR 580 million with an increased pro forma operating result of more than 5% of revenues.

The quarterly statement for the third quarter and the nine-month period 2020 will be published as planned on October 22, 2020.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

Notifying person and contact for investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations t +49 89 890 665 854 investor-relations@adva.com

Contact for press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358 public-relations@adva.com

Disclaimer

ADVA Optical Networking SE published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:39:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 574 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2020 12,7 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2020 30,2 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,03 €
Last Close Price 6,20 €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-23.36%369
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.27%165 950
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.34%41 220
ERICSSON AB20.84%37 646
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.82%28 677
NOKIA OYJ8.37%23 784
