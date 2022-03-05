ADVA Optical Networking : demos ML-based optical network monitoring system at OFC

Speaker: Sai Kireet Patri, engineer, advanced technology, ADVA

Topics: DeepALM: Holistic optical network monitoring based on machine learning

When: Monday, March 7, 2 p.m. PST

Where: OFC, The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California, USA and virtual conference: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/registration/

In this session, Sai Kireet Patriwill demonstrate a single solution capable of fiber monitoring, predictive maintenance of optical hardware and security information management. Leveraging machine learning, the system integrates ADVA's comprehensive ALM fiber monitoring solution and its robust FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ Optical security technology. ADVA is partnered with the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center for the demonstration. Register now for the in-person or virtual event beginning March 6.