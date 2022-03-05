Log in
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
ADVA Optical Networking : demos ML-based optical network monitoring system at OFC

03/05/2022 | 07:09pm EST
  • Speaker: Sai Kireet Patri, engineer, advanced technology, ADVA
  • Topics: DeepALM: Holistic optical network monitoring based on machine learning
  • When: Monday, March 7, 2 p.m. PST
  • Where: OFC, The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California, USA and virtual conference: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/registration/

In this session, Sai Kireet Patriwill demonstrate a single solution capable of fiber monitoring, predictive maintenance of optical hardware and security information management. Leveraging machine learning, the system integrates ADVA's comprehensive ALM fiber monitoring solution and its robust FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical security technology. ADVA is partnered with the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center for the demonstration. Register now for the in-person or virtual event beginning March 6.

Disclaimer

ADVA Optical Networking SE published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 00:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 682 M 744 M 744 M
Net income 2022 27,6 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net cash 2022 71,3 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 743 M 811 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,44 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE2.56%811
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.83%234 752
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.94%37 504
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.53%36 476
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-6.54%35 021
NOKIA OYJ-20.62%27 248