Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA Optical Networking : launches new BiDi pluggable to minimize cost and latency in access networks

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The MicroMux™ Edge BiDi offers customers a flexible and cost-efficient way to provide 10GbE bidirectional connectivity over a single fiber. This saves network resources and environmental impact. The device also ensures the same latency in both the transmit and receive directions, preventing issues with varying propagation delay. With its small form factor and low power consumption, ADVA's MicroMux™ Edge BiDi maximizes faceplate density. Electrically and mechanically compliant to QSFP+ standards, it's the first available solution of its kind to provide the functionality of four integrated bidirectional 10Gbit/s transceivers. The MicroMux™ Edge BiDi works in tandem with any third-party bidirectional SFP+ or with ADVA's BX40U SFP+, which also features an industrial operating temperature range, making it ideal for outdoor deployments.

Disclaimer

ADVA Optical Networking SE published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
02:11aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : launches new BiDi pluggable to minimize cost and latency in acce..
PU
03/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Klaus Grobe talks WDM growth and sustainability at OFC
PU
03/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Kaida Kaeval shares R&D insights for disaggregated network monit..
PU
03/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Achim Autenrieth explores AI techniques for disaggregated open e..
PU
03/06ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Nir Laufer discusses solutions for sub-100nsec 5G network timing..
PU
03/05ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : demos ML-based optical network monitoring system at OFC
PU
03/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Sorin Tibuleac debates single- vs. multi-carrier transmission at..
PU
03/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Sander Jansen explains impact of 400ZR pluggables on DCI archite..
PU
03/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Helmut Griesser shares quantum cryptography insights in OFC shor..
PU
03/03ADVA boosts resiliency and accuracy of NTP timing with new software release
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 682 M 740 M 740 M
Net income 2022 27,6 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net cash 2022 71,3 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 742 M 806 M 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float -
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,42 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE2.41%806
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.28%234 752
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.94%37 504
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.53%36 476
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.23%35 021
NOKIA OYJ-20.62%27 247