ADVA Optical Networking : launches new BiDi pluggable to minimize cost and latency in access networks

The MicroMux™ Edge BiDi offers customers a flexible and cost-efficient way to provide 10GbE bidirectional connectivity over a single fiber. This saves network resources and environmental impact. The device also ensures the same latency in both the transmit and receive directions, preventing issues with varying propagation delay. With its small form factor and low power consumption, ADVA's MicroMux™ Edge BiDi maximizes faceplate density. Electrically and mechanically compliant to QSFP+ standards, it's the first available solution of its kind to provide the functionality of four integrated bidirectional 10Gbit/s transceivers. The MicroMux™ Edge BiDi works in tandem with any third-party bidirectional SFP+ or with ADVA's BX40U SFP+, which also features an industrial operating temperature range, making it ideal for outdoor deployments.