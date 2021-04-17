Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ADVA Optical Networking SE
  News
  Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
ADVA Optical Networking : Anthony Magee talks O-RAN innovation for enterprise networks at DRCN

04/17/2021 | 08:03pm EDT
  • Speaker: Anthony Magee, senior director, business development, ADVA
  • Topics: 5G and enterprise convergence with reliability in mind
  • When: Thursday, April 19, 2 p.m. CET
  • Where: Design of Reliable Communication Networks conference (online): www.drcn2021.polimi.it/program/workshops/workshop-1

What does virtualization mean for next-generation enterprise networks? As both 5G and enterprise networks embrace NFV to reduce complexity and boost efficiency, there are new opportunities and key challenges for the industry to tackle.

In this session, Anthony Magee will explore the implications of some often-overlooked 5G aspects such as uRLLC, as well as breaking the definition down into network and operational implications. He will present ADVA's view on how open and interoperable (O-RAN compatible) solutions are being prepared to enable these features for the enterprise market.

Register for the online event on April 19.

Disclaimer

ADVA Optical Networking SE published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 00:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
