ADVA Optical Networking : Anthony Magee talks O-RAN innovation for enterprise networks at DRCN

Speaker: Anthony Magee, senior director, business development, ADVA
Topics: 5G and enterprise convergence with reliability in mind
When: Thursday, April 19, 2 p.m. CET
Where: Design of Reliable Communication Networks conference (online): www.drcn2021.polimi.it/program/workshops/workshop-1
What does virtualization mean for next-generation enterprise networks? As both 5G and enterprise networks embrace NFV to reduce complexity and boost efficiency, there are new opportunities and key challenges for the industry to tackle.
In this session, Anthony Magee will explore the implications of some often-overlooked 5G aspects such as uRLLC, as well as breaking the definition down into network and operational implications. He will present ADVA's view on how open and interoperable (O-RAN compatible) solutions are being prepared to enable these features for the enterprise market.
