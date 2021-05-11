ADVA Optical Networking : adds encryption to flagship 10G edge device

News summary:

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH), addressing urgent enterprise demand for high-bandwidth connectivity with robust security. The new member of the ADVA FSP 150 programmable demarcation and edge compute portfolio supports 10Gbit/s MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet and IP services, provides precise synchronization capabilities and now features hardware-based encryption. With its comprehensive MACsec security, the ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) enables business data to pass safely and seamlessly across untrusted public networks and empowers communication service providers (CSPs) to offer fully encrypted bandwidth services. What’s more, like ADVA’s FSP 3000 transport solution, the ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) is ready to run post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms.

“Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) provides a simple and affordable route to high-capacity Carrier Ethernet connectivity with the highest levels of data protection. Unique in our industry, this compact and cost-efficient device combines demarcation, edge compute, synchronization and encryption,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “No other single solution offers all the features of our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH). Straight out of the box, it delivers data encryption compliant with the strictest standards in the industry, including FIPS 140-3. Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) has multi-layer demarcation capabilities as well as precise synchronization delivery. What’s more, its edge computing capabilities and open SDN control make it a key component for industrial IoT applications.”

The ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) combines 10Gbit/s MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet and IP service demarcation and aggregation with a rich set of programmability, synchronization and security features. For the first time, CSPs and businesses can deploy a compact and power-efficient solution with next-generation synchronization delivery, NFV-hosting capabilities and robust data protection. The FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) features precise clock technology based on Synchronous Ethernet and hardware processing of IEEE 1588 timestamps. Its fully open architecture supports ADVA’s Ensemble Connector and other virtual network function infrastructure. And, based on an enhanced version of MACsec able to encrypt across multiple domains and service provider networks, it provides end-to-end security across MEF Layer 2 cloud networks.

“Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) supports a smooth and simple transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s services while meeting the very highest security requirements. Now there’s a simple and affordable way to achieve the safe and assured connectivity that businesses need for peace of mind and compliance with stringent regulations. The solutions also enables CSPs to roll out tailored encryption-as-a-service offerings,” commented Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA. “Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) shares the same security framework as our optical products. Its cryptographic techniques, including dynamic key exchange and hardware tamper protection, ensure the safety of the most sensitive data. And, like our FSP 3000, it’s ready to support quantum-safe key exchange via a simple software upgrade.”

Watch this video for more information on the new FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH): https://youtu.be/efdEFASaue8.

Further details are also available in these slides: https://adva.li/fsp-150-xg118pro-csh-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

