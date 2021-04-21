Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADVA Optical Networking : reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

04/21/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

21-Apr-2021 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes revised outlook for the full year

Munich, Germany. April 21, 2021. Revenues were EUR 144.5 million, up by 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q1 2020: EUR 132.7 million). Pro forma operating income of EUR 12.9 million increased compared to the year-ago quarter (Q4 2020: EUR -1.7 million). The preliminary pro forma operating income margin was 8.9% in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: -1.3%).

Hence, revenues were within the guidance corridor of between EUR 143 million and EUR 148 million and pro forma operating income margin was at the top end of the guidance corridor of 7% to 9%.

Based on the current assumptions about the further course of the business in the second quarter of 2021, management of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FWB: ADV) today published revised guidance for the fiscal year 2021. The management now expects a pro forma EBIT margin of between 6% and 10% and maintains the revenue guidance of between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million for the full year 2021.

The sustained positive revenue development based on the consistent execution of the transformation strategy and extended measures for strict cost control should contribute positively to pro forma operating income. Due to the very good results for the first quarter and the promising outlook for the second quarter, the management now considers a pro forma operating income margin of 6% to 10% as possible.

Despite this positive development, there are still high risks in the supply chain related to Covid-19 and the current bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor constraints are causing challenges for ADVA and other telecommunications equipment suppliers. Although ADVA has proven its flexibility and agility during the pandemic, these challenges may result in revenue shifts during the year. Overall, however, management does not expect a negative impact on revenues but maintains a pro forma operating income margin of 6% as the lower end of the guidance corridor.

The management now expects revenues of between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million and a pro forma EBIT margin of between 6% and 10% for the full year 2021.

The full business results for Q1 2021 will be published on April 22, 2021, as planned.


Notifying person and contact for investors:
Steven Williams, Director Treasury and Investor Relations
t +49 89 890 66 59 18
investor-relations@adva.com

Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations@adva.com

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187289

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187289  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
10:27aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : reports financial results for Q1 2021 and publishes r..
EQ
04/17ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Anthony Magee talks O-RAN innovation for enterprise n..
PU
04/13ADVA  : showcases 400ZR DCI solution with Acacia and Inphi
BU
03/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Ken Hann to debate urgent action on spoofing and jamm..
PU
03/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Ken Hann gets real about GNSS-based timing risk at WS..
PU
03/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Nir Laufer discusses approaches for achieving resilie..
PU
03/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Nir Laufer tackles GNSS vulnerabilities in large-scal..
PU
03/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Stephan Neidlinger chairs 5G Webinar on roadmap for t..
PU
03/30ADVA  : unveils new DCI OLS for the 400ZR era
BU
03/28ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING  : Nino De Falcis joins WSTS debate on synchronizing nex..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 600 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 31,2 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net cash 2021 14,6 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 482 M 581 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 870
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,63 €
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE35.27%581
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.73%218 646
ERICSSON AB19.48%45 761
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.04%43 965
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.8.94%31 376
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.6.53%23 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ