  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ADVA Optical Networking SE
  News
  Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
ADVA boosts PNT resilience with new software release

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
News summary:

  • Today’s timing networks require PTP grandmaster clocks with robust, survivable PNT cybersecurity and protection against GNSS vulnerabilities
  • Upgraded range of synchronization solutions now includes enhanced PNT resiliency against jamming and spoofing attacks and cyberthreats
  • New release follows the DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the latest software release of its core and edge timing technology, bringing new levels of PNT security and resilience to synchronization networks. The upgraded series of PTP grandmaster clock solutions now enables operators to automatically harness public key infrastructure. Along with enhanced certificate management, this delivers more robust security and removes complexity. ADVA’s core and mid-sized PTP grandmaster devices now also integrate enhanced aPNT+™ technology, providing advanced jamming and spoofing detection as well as mitigation with automatic switchover in the event of cyberattacks. The software replaces costly hardware devices previously used for PNT protection and achieves enhanced DHS Level 4 Resiliency in PNT self-survivability, the highest in the industry. What’s more, the new software release supports 100Mbit/s over fiber for interconnectivity with optical timing channels from third-part vendors as well as support for PTP profiles for a wide range of industries.

“Today’s timing networks require greater accuracy than ever before. But mission-critical national networks need improved resilience and security as defined by the latest standards. With our trusted PNT assurance solutions, we’re providing the GNSS protection and cybersecurity that today’s operators need to meet current and future challenges,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “From phase synchronization in critical national infrastructure to traceable timestamping in financial networks, highly precise and protected timing is key to successful operations. This upgrade sets a new standard for secure synchronization and delivers it to more networks than ever before.”

The new 11.1.1 software release features upgrades to ADVA’s comprehensive range of Oscilloquartz edge timing products, the OSA 5412/22 Series, as well as its core synchronization devices, the OSA 5430/40 Series. The solutions now provide multi-layered security for synchronization infrastructure through improved certification management and PKI. As part of ADVA’s intelligent and scalable assured PNT platform, the ADVA aPNT+, the solutions also feature innovation for detection of spoofing and jamming as well as countermeasures to prevent service disruption. With PTP capabilities for new verticals, including the PTP broadcast profiles (SMPTE ST-2059-2/AES67), the new release will bring precise, reliable synchronization to many new customers.

The new release follows the four layers of augmented protection as defined in the DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework (IEEE P1952 Resilient PNT UE working group). These are: antenna level with a new anti-jamming antenna; GNSS receiver level with single and multi-band options; device level with state-of-the-art anti-jamming and spoofing technology; and network level with sophisticated anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology based on our Ensemble Controller with Sync Director management suite. Additionally, the device and network levels integrate multi-source backup for diversity and multi-level fault-tolerant mitigation for trusted PNT assurance protection, prevention and recovery.

“In a lot of industries and government networks, failure of network synchronization is no longer an option. It could have devastating consequences for a business’s future or even put lives at risk. That’s why more and more customers are deploying our portfolio of the most advanced and comprehensive aPNT+ timing technology. As well as ensuring nanosecond accuracy, our enhanced series of PTP grandmasters now provide the most robust defense against cyberattacks,” commented Nir Laufer, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “This release extends many of our most powerful features beyond telecom. It opens the door for government, defense, broadcasters, data centers, smart grids and more to take advantage of technologies like our multi-band receivers and AI-power GNSS protection.”

Further information is available in these slides: https://adva.li/apnt-security-enhancements-slides.

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz
Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we’re creating new opportunities for tomorrow’s networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2021
