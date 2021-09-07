Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADVA : leads AI-NET-PROTECT project to build resilient and secure private networks

09/07/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News summary:

  • Europe’s digital transformation needs communication infrastructure that safeguards critical data and guarantees network performance
  • ADVA-led consortium will develop open and scalable network architectures with AI-based management and security
  • Solutions will provide blueprint for secure site-to-site and cloud connectivity

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it’s leading the AI-NET-PROTECT project, driving automated resilience and security in private networks and critical infrastructure. The project will address urgent challenges, including the threat of quantum computing to break the encryption that businesses and governments currently rely on to ensure data confidentiality and availability. AI-NET-PROTECT is a consortium of European industry and research partners working together to develop open and scalable network architectures with AI-based management and network protection. The initiative will develop technology that leverages real-time telemetry and intelligent control, helping to increase automation, simplify operations and safeguard sensitive information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005188/en/

Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)

Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the leader of AI-NET-PROTECT, we’re helping to lay the foundations for tomorrow’s intelligent and secure enterprise and government networks. Together with our partners across four countries, we’re creating solutions that harness automation and rapid threat detection for new levels of resilience and data protection,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “The AI-NET-PROTECT project will help improve our open networking technology, including our versatile FSP 3000 open line system and our ultra-flexible TeraFlex™ terminal, as well as our ConnectGuard™ encryption solution and our pioneering work driving quantum-resistant communications technology.”

AI-NET-PROTECT is one of three sub-projects of the Accelerating Digital Transformation in Europe with Intelligent Network Automation (AI-NET) initiative. Also coordinated by ADVA, this flagship CELTIC-NEXT project is a 74-million-euro public-private partnership bringing together major players from across the industry. Running until August 2024, it aims to tackle increasing complexity by shifting cloud infrastructure from its current centralized model towards edge-centric computing using 5G and AI. As well as developing tools to give end customers access to unprecedented agility, functionality and scale, AI-NET will address global supply chain challenges and promote sustainable growth in Europe.

“Businesses across all industries urgently need to exploit the benefits of digital transformation. Being able to securely harness digital data and act on real-time information will be key to Europe’s future prosperity and competitiveness in the global market. That’s why we’re leading AI-NET and bringing our network and service assurance expertise to the AI-NET-PROTECT project,” commented Achim Autenrieth, director, advanced technology, ADVA. “The work we produce in our labs over the next three years will take network telemetry and intelligent control to the next level. Together with our partners, we’ll create the blueprints for tomorrow’s secure transport networks.”

The CELTIC-NEXT project AI-NET-PROTECT (Project ID C2019/3-4) is partly funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (FKZ16KIS1279K).

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
03:01aADVA : leads AI-NET-PROTECT project to build resilient and secure private networ..
BU
09/03ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
09/02ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE (VON FIRS : Hinzufügen
DJ
08/31ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Nino de Falcis discusses smart grid network challenges..
PU
08/31DGAP-NVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
DJ
08/31ADVA : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : and ADTRAN, Inc., sign agreement on business combinati..
PU
08/30DGAP-ADHOC : ADVA Optical Networking SE and -2-
DJ
08/30DGAP-ADHOC : ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN, Inc., sign agreement on busi..
DJ
08/30DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bidder:..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2021 41,4 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net cash 2021 9,56 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 705 M 836 M 837 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 908
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,92 €
Average target price 15,72 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE97.17%836
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.32.78%250 408
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.98%41 459
ERICSSON5.41%40 079
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.98%36 932
NOKIA OYJ62.49%34 352