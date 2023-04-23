Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
20.20 EUR   +0.25%
04:50aAfr : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/19ADVA Optical Networking Applies to Revoke Admission to Frankfurt Bourse's Prime Standard
MT
04/18Adva Optical Networking Se : ADVA is applying for a segment change to the General Standard of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/23/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.04.2023 / 10:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

23.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614427  23.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
04:50aAfr : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
04/19ADVA Optical Networking Applies to Revoke Admission to Frankfurt Bourse's Prime Standar..
MT
04/18Adva Optical Networking Se : ADVA is applying for a segment change to the General Standard..
EQ
04/11STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Adtran slumps after figures - Subsidiary Ad..
DP
04/11Adva parent Adtran disappoints sharply at start of year
DP
04/11Adtran plunges after figures drag subsidiary Adva with it
DP
03/30ADTRAN Finance Chief Mike Foliano to Retire; Successor Named
MT
03/09Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher operating profit in 2023
DP
03/09After decline in 2022: Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher opera..
DP
03/09ADVA Optical Networking SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 762 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2023 43,3 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net cash 2023 74,7 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 048 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 014
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,20 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Glingener Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduard Scheiterer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Fischer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-8.43%1 151
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.28%192 627
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.104.68%54 147
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.60%49 026
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.28.45%47 758
NOKIA OYJ-10.80%23 627
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer