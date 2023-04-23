AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 09, 2023Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 09, 2023Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 07, 2023Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 07, 2023Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

