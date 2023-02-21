Advanced search
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
Adtran subsidiary Adva earns significantly less - sales increase

02/21/2023 | 01:25am EST
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Telecom equipment supplier Adva Optical earned significantly less in the final quarter of 2022. Profits fell by around 78 percent year-on-year from October to December to just under 3.8 million euros, the Adtran subsidiary said on Tuesday when it presented preliminary figures. For the full year 2022, net income totaled 18.1 million euros, down from 59.2 million euros a year earlier. Higher purchasing costs and expenses in connection with the business combination with Adtran weighed on the result, it said. However, the company significantly increased sales.

Sales in the fourth quarter increased by around a quarter to 195.7 million euros, mainly thanks to good demand in the telecommunications service provider sector. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) rose by almost 70 percent to 24.4 million euros.

For the year as a whole, revenue totaled a good 712 million euros and operating profit just over 50 million euros. The corresponding margin was 7.1 million euros. The SDax company thus met the targets it had set itself for 2022. The company plans to present detailed figures for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on March 9./mne/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
