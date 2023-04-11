Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:01 2023-04-11 am EDT
20.95 EUR   -0.24%
12:45aAdva parent Adtran disappoints sharply at start of year
DP
03/30ADTRAN Finance Chief Mike Foliano to Retire; Successor Named
MT
03/09Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher operating profit in 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adva parent Adtran disappoints sharply at start of year

04/11/2023 | 12:45am EDT
HUNTSVILLE (dpa-AFX) - U.S. telecom equipment maker Adtran significantly missed its own targets and analysts' expectations for both revenue and profit in the first quarter. In the first three months, preliminary figures put revenue at between $322 million and $326 million, the MDax-listed parent of German telecom equipment maker Adva announced Tuesday in Huntsville. Adtran had projected revenue of between $355 million and $375 million. The average forecast of analysts had been $364 million, according to the company. The company did not give reasons for the significant variance.

The operating result in the first quarter was even more disappointing. Here, the Group surprisingly wrote operating figures in the red. The margin, measured by earnings adjusted for special effects, was between minus 2.5 percent and minus 1.0 percent. Converted, this results in an operating loss of up to around eight million dollars. Equity analysts had previously expected a margin of just under six percent or, converted, an operating profit of slightly more than 20 million dollars. Adtran itself had previously expected an operating margin of 5.0 percent to 6.5 percent. The US company will present detailed figures on May 9.

Including all special effects, the operating loss had been between 45 million and 55 million dollars. The company did not provide details of the results for the same period last year. The first-quarter results published last year had not yet included Adva's earnings, as the U.S. group only completed the acquisition of its German competitor in July last year. Adtran was therefore initially listed on the SDax. In September, the company was promoted to the MDax. The U.S. group holds around two-thirds of Adva shares, which in turn have been included in the SDax again since December./zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. -1.97% 14.9 End-of-day quote.-20.70%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE -1.41% 21 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
MDAX 0.84% 27198.33 Delayed Quote.8.28%
SDAX 1.05% 13056.11 Delayed Quote.9.48%
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 762 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2023 43,3 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net cash 2023 74,7 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 090 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 014
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target -7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Glingener Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduard Scheiterer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Fischer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-4.81%1 182
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.62%209 993
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.90.31%53 127
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.31.73%48 977
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.99%47 470
NOKIA OYJ3.98%27 381
