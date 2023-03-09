After decline in 2022: Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher operating profit in 2023

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Telecom equipment supplier Adva Optical expects an improvement after a decline in operating profit last year. Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) adjusted for special effects such as depreciation and amortization or costs for acquisition activities are expected to be above the 2022 figure in the current year. This is according to the annual report of the SDax-listed subsidiary of U.S. group Adtran published in Munich on Thursday. Last year, adjusted operating profit - as already known - fell by just under eight percent to just over 50 million euros due to the significant increase in costs.

Sales, on the other hand, rose by 18 percent to 712 million euros thanks to high demand. In terms of revenue, Adva is targeting an increase in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range for 2023. The company's targets are broadly in line with the expectations of experts surveyed by Bloomberg. Adtran had completed its acquisition of German rival Adva (Optical) in July and was initially listed on the SDax as a result. In September, the company was promoted to the MDax. The US group holds around two-thirds of Adva shares./zb/stk