    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:46:12 2023-03-09 am EST
22.86 EUR    0.00%
02:31aAfter decline in 2022: Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher operating profit in 2023
DP
02/23ADVA : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
Transcript : ADVA Optical Networking SE, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
After decline in 2022: Adtran subsidiary Adva targets higher operating profit in 2023

03/09/2023 | 02:31am EST
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Telecom equipment supplier Adva Optical expects an improvement after a decline in operating profit last year. Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) adjusted for special effects such as depreciation and amortization or costs for acquisition activities are expected to be above the 2022 figure in the current year. This is according to the annual report of the SDax-listed subsidiary of U.S. group Adtran published in Munich on Thursday. Last year, adjusted operating profit - as already known - fell by just under eight percent to just over 50 million euros due to the significant increase in costs.

Sales, on the other hand, rose by 18 percent to 712 million euros thanks to high demand. In terms of revenue, Adva is targeting an increase in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range for 2023. The company's targets are broadly in line with the expectations of experts surveyed by Bloomberg. Adtran had completed its acquisition of German rival Adva (Optical) in July and was initially listed on the SDax as a result. In September, the company was promoted to the MDax. The US group holds around two-thirds of Adva shares./zb/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 703 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2022 20,7 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net cash 2022 32,6 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 186 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 024
Free-Float 96,1%
