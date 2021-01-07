DGAP-Adhoc : ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and
fiscal year 2020
07-Jan-2021 / 23:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc-notification according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation
*ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and
fiscal year 2020*
*Munich, Germany, January 7, 2021.* In preparation of the annual report 2020
of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006 - FSE: ADV), the
preliminary figures of the fourth quarter and the financial year 2020
deviate significantly from both the previous year's figures and the
available financial analyst estimates.
For this reason, ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes the following
preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fiscal
year 2020.
*Preliminary results for Q4 2020*
*- *Preliminary revenues were EUR 140.6 million and down by 7.0% from the
year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: EUR 151.1 million)
- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 14.4 million was up by
39.1% compared to Q4 2019 (Q4 2019: EUR 10.3 million)
- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 10.2% increased by
3.4 percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: 6.8%)
*Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020*
*- *Preliminary revenues were EUR 565.0 million up by 1.5% compared to the
previous year (2019: EUR 556.8 million)
- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 33.8 million was up by
36.4% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 24.8 million)
- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 6.0% increased by 1.5
percentage points compared to the previous year (2019: 4.5%)
Any potential differences in the above figures are due to rounding.
As a result of this of this development, revenues were at the lower end of
the guidance corridor of EUR 565 to 580 million and the pro forma operating
income margin at the top of the guidance corridor of 5% to 6%.
The main drivers for the deviations in revenues and profitability from the
analysts' expectations are the high US dollar depreciation compared to the
euro as well as Covid-19-related revenue shifts.
For the fiscal year 2021, the management expects revenues between EUR 580
and EUR 610 million and a pro forma operating income margin between 6% and
9%.
The information is based on preliminary and unaudited Group figures. The
company will publish its final financial results for Q4 and the full fiscal
year 2020 on February 25, 2021, as planned.
*Published by:*
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com [1]
*Notifying person and contact for investors:*
Stephan Rettenberger
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations@adva.com
*Contact for press:*
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations@adva.com
