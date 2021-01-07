Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020

01/07/2021 | 05:02pm EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and 
fiscal year 2020 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 23:01 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Ad-hoc-notification according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation 
 
*ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and 
fiscal year 2020* 
 
*Munich, Germany, January 7, 2021.* In preparation of the annual report 2020 
of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006 - FSE: ADV), the 
preliminary figures of the fourth quarter and the financial year 2020 
deviate significantly from both the previous year's figures and the 
available financial analyst estimates. 
For this reason, ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes the following 
preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fiscal 
year 2020. 
 
*Preliminary results for Q4 2020* 
 
*- *Preliminary revenues were EUR 140.6 million and down by 7.0% from the 
year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: EUR 151.1 million) 
 
- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 14.4 million was up by 
39.1% compared to Q4 2019 (Q4 2019: EUR 10.3 million) 
 
- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 10.2% increased by 
3.4 percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: 6.8%) 
 
*Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020* 
 
*- *Preliminary revenues were EUR 565.0 million up by 1.5% compared to the 
previous year (2019: EUR 556.8 million) 
 
- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 33.8 million was up by 
36.4% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 24.8 million) 
 
- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 6.0% increased by 1.5 
percentage points compared to the previous year (2019: 4.5%) 
 
Any potential differences in the above figures are due to rounding. 
 
As a result of this of this development, revenues were at the lower end of 
the guidance corridor of EUR 565 to 580 million and the pro forma operating 
income margin at the top of the guidance corridor of 5% to 6%. 
 
The main drivers for the deviations in revenues and profitability from the 
analysts' expectations are the high US dollar depreciation compared to the 
euro as well as Covid-19-related revenue shifts. 
 
For the fiscal year 2021, the management expects revenues between EUR 580 
and EUR 610 million and a pro forma operating income margin between 6% and 
9%. 
 
The information is based on preliminary and unaudited Group figures. The 
company will publish its final financial results for Q4 and the full fiscal 
year 2020 on February 25, 2021, as planned. 
 
*About ADVA* 
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers 
succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future 
and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing 
breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and 
creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions 
that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are 
vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're 
building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on 
how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com [1]. 
 
*Published by:* 
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany 
www.adva.com [1] 
 
*Notifying person and contact for investors:* 
Stephan Rettenberger 
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations 
t +49 89 890 665 854 
investor-relations@adva.com 
 
*Contact for press:* 
Gareth Spence 
t +44 1904 699 358 
public-relations@adva.com 
 
07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     ADVA Optical Networking SE 
             Märzenquelle 1-3 
             98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 89 890 665 0 
Fax:         +49 89 890 665 199 
E-mail:      IRelation@advaoptical.com 
Internet:    www.advaoptical.com 
ISIN:        DE0005103006 
WKN:         510300 
Indices:     SDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159247 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1159247 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dab4d8cb8d412aa49d48e8ebb980c2b7&application_id=1159247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 17:01 ET (22:01 GMT)

