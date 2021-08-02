DGAP-DD : ADVA Optical Networking SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
02.08.2021 / 20:13
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.70 EUR 433677.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.70 EUR 433677.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-29; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
69715 02.08.2021
