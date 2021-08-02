Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : ADVA Optical Networking SE english

08/02/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.08.2021 / 20:13 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Brian 
 
 Last name(s):  Protiva 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 ADVA Optical Networking SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005103006 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of 
 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522) 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 8.70 EUR      433677.60 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 8.70 EUR      433677.60 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-29; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADVA Optical Networking SE 
              Märzenquelle 1-3 
              98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.advaoptical.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69715 02.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

