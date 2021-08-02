DGAP-DD : ADVA Optical Networking SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.08.2021 / 20:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Brian Last name(s): Protiva 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ADVA Optical Networking SE b) LEI 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005103006 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8.70 EUR 433677.60 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 8.70 EUR 433677.60 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-29; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE Märzenquelle 1-3 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker Germany Internet: www.advaoptical.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69715 02.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)