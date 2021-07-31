DGAP-NVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-07-31 / 08:57
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2021
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
50.802.992
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
