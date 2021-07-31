Log in
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
DGAP-NVR : ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/31/2021 | 02:58am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement 
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-31 / 08:57 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of total number of voting rights 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 ADVA Optical Networking SE 
 Märzenquelle 1-3 
 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 50.802.992 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADVA Optical Networking SE 
              Märzenquelle 1-3 
              98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.advaoptical.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223194 2021-07-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223194&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2021 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE -1.88% 12.52 Delayed Quote.77.34%
NVR, INC. -0.43% 5222.6 Delayed Quote.28.56%
