  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18 2022-07-19 am EDT
17.69 EUR   +0.80%
03:02aOpenreach rolls out ADVA's next-gen edge devices as part of its Ethernet services
BU
07/15ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022 below the previous year and analyst consensus
EQ
07/15ADTRAN Closes Business Combination with ADVA
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Openreach rolls out ADVA's next-gen edge devices as part of its Ethernet services

07/19/2022 | 03:02am EDT
News summary:

  • Ongoing partnership is built on more than a decade of success with over 250,000 Openreach circuits deployed using the ADVA FSP 150
  • New feature-rich Ethernet technology provides more bandwidth, precise timing and programmability while reducing power and footprint
  • Solution enables Openreach to flexibly deliver enhanced business services across UK and cut carbon emissions

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Openreach Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group, has deployed its next generation of edge technology to support Ethernet Access Direct (EAD) services to customers throughout the UK. Openreach, which runs the UK’s digital network, is continuing its longstanding relationship with ADVA as it evolves its infrastructure to meet the bandwidth, timing and programmability needs of new business, 5G and enterprise services. ADVA’s high-bandwidth demarcation and edge aggregation devices will enable Openreach to reduce space and power consumption. ADVA’s team is also helping support Openreach’s ambition to create a lower carbon footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005436/en/

ADVA’s FSP 150 technology has played a key role in Openreach’s Ethernet services for over 10 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA’s FSP 150 technology has played a key role in Openreach’s Ethernet services for over 10 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re continuing our close relationship with ADVA as we roll out the next generation of our Ethernet services. Over the past 10 years, ADVA’s technology has played a major part in the success of our EAD portfolio. It’s enabled service providers across the country to bring new offerings to the market while helping us establish the finest reputation for quality and reliability,” said Mark Logan, director of products at Openreach. “Through working with ADVA, we can enable our customers with flexible high-bandwidth point-to-point connectivity.”

Openreach’s new infrastructure features the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series, a 10Gbit/s programmable demarcation and aggregation platform designed to provide the capacity and compute power needed for the most demanding applications. MEF 3.0-certified and with a uniquely rich feature set, it enables Openreach to offer Carrier Ethernet and IP services with a range of bandwidth options from 100Mbit/s to 10Gbit/s. The new technology supports highly precise synchronization with hardware-based SyncE and PTP, making it a perfect fit for applications with stringent timing requirements such as 5G. Managed by the Ensemble Controller suite, the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series was simple to integrate into Openreach’s existing network. Openreach also offers optical spectrum services exceeding 10Gbit/s to allow movement of large amounts of data around the UK.

“Openreach has gone from strength to strength in recent years, enabling many service providers to expand their UK networks and bring high-quality connectivity to millions of customers. We’re proud of our close connection with the Openreach team and are excited that they’ve chosen to continue our partnership,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales EMEA at ADVA. “Even in a time of global supply chain challenges and component shortages, our customers know that no one else does more than ADVA to make sure we deliver. We’ll carry on supporting Openreach every step of the way throughout its next decade of success.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Financials
Sales 2022 684 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2022 23,6 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net cash 2022 47,5 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 903 M 918 M 918 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,55 €
Average target price 18,88 €
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE24.64%918
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.03%178 351
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.01%35 972
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-29.27%31 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.88%27 488
NOKIA OYJ-18.51%25 772