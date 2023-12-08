Cordula Hofmann and Jean Bäbler appointed to the Group Executive Management of the Adval Tech Group

Adval Tech Holding AG is a Swiss-based holding company involved into technology sectors of stamping and forming and injection molding. It operates in two main segments. The Automotive segment focuses on the manufacture of metal, plastic and composite automotive components, such as steering systems, fuel injection, seat mounting, lighting and passenger safety systems, fuel tank filler necks and door handles, among others. The Medical & Consumer Goods segment supplies components for the medical technology, such as medical devices, diagnostic systems and clean room technology, as well as for the consumer goods market, offering single-component molds and multi-component, stack-turning systems, from transparent boxes for refrigerators to closures for body lotion containers. It operated through numerous subsidiaries, located in Switzerland, Brazil, the United States, Hungary, Singapore, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Mexico and Germany.