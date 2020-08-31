Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advance Auto Parts, Inc.,    AAP

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,

(AAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Auto Parts : Extends its Support of American Heart Association® by Three Years to Raise Funds to Help Fight Heart Disease and Stroke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Customers invited to donate to AHA’s “Life is Why We Give” campaign at more than 5,900 Advance Auto Parts and Independently Owned Carquest Locations from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced a three-year extension of its support of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the kick off to its 2020 in-store fundraising campaign. From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, customers at more than 5,900 Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to support AHA’s “Life is Why We Give” campaign and help in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

According to the AHA, heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the U.S. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds. In addition, studies show people with high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity and those who have heart disease or have survived a stroke may be more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. Funds raised through AHA’s “Life is Why We Give” fundraising campaign help support innovative research and lifesaving tools and information needed to improve cardiovascular health for millions of Americans.

“The difference the American Heart Association makes in the lives of our customers, communities and Team Members is truly lifesaving, and the need to support its mission and research is at an all-time high, especially with the documented connection between COVID-19 and heart health,” said Tom Greco, Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts. “Through our campaign, we can do our part to care for our communities by helping raise funds for important research, as well as CPR training and other programs designed to help all of us live healthier, longer lives.”

Advance Auto Parts began its support of AHA in 2018. Last year, the company raised over $1 million dollars for AHA, more than any other participating company in the nation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Advance Auto Parts team for investing in community health and lifesaving research, especially for people who are managing chronic conditions like heart disease to reduce complications that can occur from COVID-19,” said Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association. “During times of crisis and uncertainty, people and communities are counting on the AHA more than ever as they are focused on prevention and taking care of their overall health and well-being. This partnership with Advance’s customers and Team Members helps to achieve that.”

About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
03:01pADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Extends its Support of American Heart Association® by Three..
BU
08/18Tech Rally Lifts S&P 500 to Record
DJ
08/18ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/18Amazon, Meritage Homes rise; Kohl's, Big Lots fall
AQ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Climbs to Record Close
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Hits New Intraday High
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Hits New Intraday High
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Hits New Intraday High
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Hits New Intraday High
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher at Opening
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 916 M - -
Net income 2020 507 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 10 629 M 10 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 170,93 $
Last Close Price 154,77 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene I. Lee Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,-3.37%10 629
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC5.63%34 288
AUTOZONE, INC.-0.18%27 777
COPART, INC.14.45%24 436
CARMAX, INC.22.33%17 490
CARVANA CO.137.31%15 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group