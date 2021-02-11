Log in
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,

(AAP)
Advance Auto Parts :, Team Penske Announce Innovative Partnership for 2021

02/11/2021 | 11:17am EST
Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang to feature names of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks throughout NASCAR Cup Series Season

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and the Official Auto Parts Retailer of NASCAR, and Team Penske today announced a unique activation around the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005681/en/

During the 2021 season, Advance will use its associate sponsorship of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the 2021 season, Advance will use its associate sponsorship of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the 2021 season, Advance will use its associate sponsorship of the No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Each week, up to two different Weekly Series tracks will be featured on Blaney’s car, alongside Advance’s iconic checkered-flag logo. The activation begins this week, as New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., will ride shotgun on Blaney’s No. 12 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Additionally, for every Ryan Blaney victory, the NASCAR Weekly Series track(s) featured on his car will each receive $1,200 to be used for track operations, local track driver winnings, or supporting a charity of the track’s choosing.

Advance will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford in four races this season: at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 28, Darlington Raceway on May 9, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11 and the night race at Richmond on September 11. The company is entering the second season of a multi-year agreement with Team Penske.

“We are delighted to partner with Team Penske to advance local racing through this activation,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “We believe this program will create a sense of pride with each of NASCAR’s local tracks while drawing more attention to the vital role these tracks play in their communities. We proudly support Ryan and Team Penske and look forward to celebrating in victory lane with Ryan this season.”

“Every driver in the Cup Series garage got their start racing locally on short tracks, so it’s meaningful for me to carry the flag with Advance Auto Parts to represent NASCAR’s local tracks on my No. 12 Ford,” said Blaney. “I look forward to being part of this program, winning races and benefiting a lot of short tracks in the process.”

Blaney will kick off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Daytona 500, held at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 14 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories, and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


